One elderly man relocates after an electrical fire in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — One man in Machesney Park is without a home after an electrical fire.

North Park Fire was called to the home in the 7300 block of Mildred Road around 4:30 Wednesday morning.

Officials say the home's electrical panel caused heavy smoke.

There is no structural damage to the home but it no longer has power which is why the elderly man is relocating until further notice.

No injuries were reported and firefighters told 13 News that smoke alarms were working which helped the man escape safely.