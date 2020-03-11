NIU extends spring break due to COVID-19 concerns

DeKalb (WREX) -- Northern Illinois University will extend its spring break by one week because of concerns over the coronavirus.

"The rapid spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) requires that we each take this situation seriously and be responsible members of our NIU community," read an email sent to parents, students and staff. This is an unprecedented circumstance that is understandably causing concern and anxiety for each member of our community. We are here to support you."

Students will resume class on March 23.

NIU says modified courses will begin on March 23 and run for two weeks.

"Our goal is to return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, April 6," the email read.

Campus will remain open, and all faculty and staff will continue regular work. Residence and dining halls will stay open for students who want to stay on campus, or are not in a position to return home.

NIU is just one of many colleges and universities across the country that have opted to extend spring break because of the virus.