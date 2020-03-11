McHenry County Sheriff’s Office names street after fallen Deputy Keltner

WOODSTOCK (WREX) — The McHenry County Sheriff's Office unveils a Deputy Jake Keltner Way during a Wednesday ceremony, to honor Keltner, who was killed in the line of duty in Rockford on March 7, 2019.

Deputy Keltner was part of a team that included the U.S. Marshal's Service and was serving a warrant to a suspect at a Rockford hotel. The suspect, Floyd Brown, allegedly opened fired from inside the hotel striking Keltner.

Brown was eventually apprehended and faces 75 charges, including 60 counts of first degree murder.

Deputy Jake Keltner Way is located by the sheriff's office at 2200 N Seminary Ave., Woodstock.

Despite last year's tragedy, Keltner's colleagues say something amazing happened after his death. Thousands of people lined the streets as brother and sisters in blue watched a solemn procession from Rockford all the way to Woodstock. The fallen hero came home one last time.

"It was nothing short of spectacular," McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim told 13 WREX last Friday. "It let's you know that what you're doing is not in vain. When you see people of every size, shape, gender, and age waving a flag, saluting, and putting their hands over their hearts. It's very, very meaningful."

100 Club of Chicago, and law enforcement from across the region was a part of Wednesday's sign unveiling ceremony.