March Madness to limit access to ‘essential staff’ and family members due to COVID-19 concerns

(WREX) — If you're a fan of March Madness, it may look a little weird when you watch games in a few weeks.



The NCAA announced on Wednesday they'll be conducting upcoming events, including the men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments, with "essential staff" and limited family members only.



Mark Emmert, the President of the NCAA, said "While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing through the United States."



Emmert says the decision is in the best interest of the public health, including coaches, fans, administrators and student-athletes.



Emmert says the NCAA will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.