ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A 23-year-old man is dead after he was shot around 9:30 Wednesday Night.

Rockford Police say they were called to the 1600 block of Overdene for shots fired. When they got there, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, according to police, and later died.

Rockford Police are now investigating this case as a homicide.

This is a developing story.