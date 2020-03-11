Illinois State University extends spring break in midst of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Illinois State University will extend its spring break until Monday, March 23 in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. After that, classes will only be online through at least April 12.



The president of the university posted a letter online Wednesday afternoon, saying the safety, health and well-being of the university is his top priority.



Staff at the university will resume normal work the week of March 15, but there will be no classes in any format that week to allow faculty, staff members and graduate assistants involved in instruction to make adjustments.



Also effective March 23, events at Illinois State with 50 or more anticipated attendees will be postponed.



