Hononegah, Boylan fall in Sectional semis

MCHENRY/ROCKFORD (WREX) — The remaining NIC-10 basketball teams in the IHSA playoffs both lost in the Sectional semifinals Wednesday night, with Hononegah and Boylan both falling.

St. Charles North defeated Hononegah, 56-48, in the 4-A McHenry Sectional semifinals. Isaiah Zawlocki led Hononegah with 17 points.

After falling behind by 9 with 3 minutes to play, Boylan battled back against Hampshire, but the Titans' chance to tie at the buzzer hit the back of the rim and the Whip-Purs secured the 62-59 win on Boylan's home court.