 Skip to Content

Hononegah, Boylan fall in Sectional semis

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
11:03 pm Top Sports Stories

MCHENRY/ROCKFORD (WREX) — The remaining NIC-10 basketball teams in the IHSA playoffs both lost in the Sectional semifinals Wednesday night, with Hononegah and Boylan both falling.

St. Charles North defeated Hononegah, 56-48, in the 4-A McHenry Sectional semifinals. Isaiah Zawlocki led Hononegah with 17 points.

After falling behind by 9 with 3 minutes to play, Boylan battled back against Hampshire, but the Titans' chance to tie at the buzzer hit the back of the rim and the Whip-Purs secured the 62-59 win on Boylan's home court.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Related Articles

Skip to content