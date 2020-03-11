Historic Dixon Theatre under new leadership

DIXON (WREX) — The Historic Dixon Theatre is under new leadership.

The Historic Dixon Theatre Group took charge of the building from Dixon Theatre Renovation Inc. Dixon City Councilman Mike Venier says the theatre now gets support from the community and that anyone can make a contribution and get a tax deduction.

"The city of Dixon seems to be becoming a destination community," said Venier. "We're very busy on the weekends, our night life is very exciting here, we have lots of festivals and different things going on. And we look at the Dixon Theatre as the final piece in making it the hub of this arts and cultural movement that is alive and well."

Venier adds workers upgraded the building's Wi-Fi system and that there was an engineering inspection of the building, saying that the facility is structurally sound. Venier says the group hopes to put on Broadway-level productions at the theatre in the future.