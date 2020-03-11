 Skip to Content

Haskell Elementary School placed on lockdown following nearby shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An elementary school in Rockford was placed on lockdown Wednesday following a shooting a few blocks from the school.

Rockford Police say Haskell Elementary School was placed on lockdown around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday after shots were fired in the area.

Police say they responded to shots fired near Woodlawn and Ashland, which is about two blocks north of the school.

When officers arrived, police say they found a two vehicle crash and everyone inside the vehicles had ran off.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

No injuries were reported and police are still investigating the shooting.

