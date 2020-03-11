Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison in landmark #MeToo case

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault in landmark #MeToo case.



Weinstein was found guilty of criminal sex act for assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006 and third-degree rape of a woman in 2013.

The jury found him not guilty on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, that could have resulted in a life sentence.

The landmark reckoning for the former movie producer comes after years of whispers exploded into a torrent of sexual misconduct allegations that ended his reign in Hollywood and gave rise to the #MeToo movement.