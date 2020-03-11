Freeport Salvation Army suspends meal, gathering programs

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — The Freeport Salvation Army will be suspending their congregate meal and gathering programs due to COVID-19 concerns.



The Salvation Army and Golden Meals made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.



Jim Brickson, the Corps Officer of the Stephenson County branch of the Salvation Army, says the meals and programs will be suspended until "more favorable directions are received from the Governor's office."



Earlier in the day, Gov. Pritzker released recommendations from the Illinois Department of Aging (IDOA) to suspend congregate gatherings throughout the state of Illinois.



Golden Meals says public meals will still be available, however, but the meals must be picked up at a Golden Meals Meal Site or give a 24 hour request to have meals delivered to their home.



Box and hot lunches will be supplied at the current locations for pick up only.



"At this point our direction is precautionary only; we will continue to stay in touch with these official departments for direction," Brickson said.