Chicago St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled amid coronavirus concerns

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled amid coronavirus concerns.



That's according to the parade's official website Wednesday.

The cancellation is one of many around the city amid growing concerns over the outbreak in Chicago. The parade was set to take place Saturday in the city's downtown.

State officials have been urging people, particularly elderly residents, to avoid mass gatherings in the area and several other locations, including Boston and Dublin have canceled their events amid the global outbreak.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted that decisions, as of now, will be made on a local level.

"The CDC is talking about avoid mass gatherings. They aren’t giving a number to what is a mass gathering and I think that’s not helpful, frankly, and in a number of ways the federal government has not been helpful, but we are in conversations about what to do," Pritzker said. "Chicago is not the only place that has large gatherings around St. Patrick’s Day."