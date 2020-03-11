Beloit College extends spring break amid COVID-19 concerns

BELOIT (WREX) — As a precaution, Beloit College says they've extended Spring Break 2020 to help decrease the risk of transmitting COVID-19.



Classes will resume on Mar. 23 and will be only offered online or remotely for one week. Students will return to campus with the reopening of student residences on Saturday, Mar. 28, at 5 p.m.



The college says in-person classes will resume on Monday, Mar. 30, with some instruction potentially taking place online throughout the semester. All on-campus events through March 30 are also cancelled.

Beloit College says it's working with students who cannot delay their return on campus and need to return earlier, and are making accommodations on a case-by-case basis and taking personal circumstances into account.

At this time, Beloit College is not asking students who are studying abroad to return home.



The college is actively working with its study abroad partners to monitor changing conditions and is following the Centers for Disease Control information for travelers as well as World Health Organization country updates.