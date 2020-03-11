Auburn High School students speak out about gun violence

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When it comes to gun violence, some say it's not an easy topic to talk about.

"When you are at school, people don't really like to talk about that, it's a touchy subject," said Auburn High School student Isabella Aguirre.

But a group students at auburn high school says it's time to get past the uneasiness of the issue in order to help make the city safer

A group called Mission Z is hosting a gun violence panel on Friday.

The creator of the group, Isabella Aguirre, says many high schoolers are affected by gun violence but don't know how to talk about it.

"Nobody wants to see their classmates go through anything where they're affected by it, especially the possibility of taking their life because we all have so much potential here at Auburn," said Aguirre

Aguirre, along with her classmates, and Rockford city leaders will talk about the effects of gun violence during the panel. Topics include what students can do to address the issue and what should students do in certain situations.

"It's an issue that is just not addressed a lot and it needs to be and needs to have a higher place on what we think about," said student McKenna Anderson.

Rockford mayor, Tom McNamara, says he supports these students because of the influence peers have on each other.

"That word of mouth and that concern from young people to other young people often has a greater impact than an adult saying something to a young person," said McNamara.

Aguirre says the panel couldn't have come at a better time.

Just last week, Auburn High School student Haniefe Johnson was shot in the ankle by a stray bullet.

Even though he was able to recover, Aguirre says starting the conversation now could stop situations like these from happening.

"If we take our stance now, that will lead to more change and initate action," said Aguirre.

While panels are only for the high schoolers, the students say they hope their classmates will take what they learned from the panel, and will continue the conversation at home.