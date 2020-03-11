 Skip to Content

13 WREX EXCLUSIVE: Poplar Grove couple among passengers on Princess cruise docked over coronavirus

OAKLAND (WREX) — Tonight on 13 News at 10, we have the story of a Poplar Grove couple who are waiting to evacuate the Princess cruise ship after at least 21 people tested positive on board for the coronavirus.

Nancy and Jim LaPointe spoke to WREX over the phone Wednesday night about their experience. Nancy emphasized the cruise line is doing a wonderful job of taking care of passengers as they wait to be evacuated to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

"If we're negative, we'll be there for 14 days. If either of us tests positive, which we both feel fine by the way, that quarantine needs to be longer," said Nancy LaPointe.

The Princess ship docked in Oakland, California. It has been there since Monday.

Watch the full interview with the LaPointe's tonight on 13 News at 10.

Kristin Crowley

Evening News Anchor
Kristin Crowley anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news. She is also a reporter for 13 Investigates. She brings more than a decade of experience to the newsroom. Her work at WREX has earned her multiple awards including a regional Edward R. Murrow for Investigative Journalism and three regional Emmys.

