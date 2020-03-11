13 WREX EXCLUSIVE: Poplar Grove couple among passengers on Princess cruise docked over coronavirus

OAKLAND (WREX) — Tonight on 13 News at 10, we have the story of a Poplar Grove couple who are waiting to evacuate the Princess cruise ship after at least 21 people tested positive on board for the coronavirus.

Nancy and Jim LaPointe spoke to WREX over the phone Wednesday night about their experience. Nancy emphasized the cruise line is doing a wonderful job of taking care of passengers as they wait to be evacuated to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

"If we're negative, we'll be there for 14 days. If either of us tests positive, which we both feel fine by the way, that quarantine needs to be longer," said Nancy LaPointe.

The Princess ship docked in Oakland, California. It has been there since Monday.

