Winnebago’s Ellis signs with UW-Milwaukee

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — Winnebago track standout Chandler Ellis will continue his athletic career at the NCAA Division I level, after signing his National Letter of Intent to compete at UW-Milwaukee. He says running at the DI level is something he's been working toward for years.

"I mean it's honestly a really, really big deal for me," Ellis said. "It's something I've been working on my whole life, pretty much. Ever since I started track in middle school, it's pretty much always been a goal to run at the Division I level and do the best I can."

His best has resulted in back-to-back years with All-State recognition, as he looks to finish his Winnebago track career in a big way this spring. Ellis was excited to see so many familiar faces at his signing ceremony.

"It makes me really happy all my friends and family could come out to this and show some support to me," Ellis said. "It makes me feel really good."

Ellis will run sprints and hurdles for the Panthers, and he'll look to qualify for state in a couple of events before heading off to college.