Tax preparation assistance programs offered throughout Illinois

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Low-to-moderate income families, senior citizens and others can get help filing their income taxes through different programs in Illinois.

The programs are offering basic income tax return preparation to those who are qualified. The IRS provides both Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs. They offer tax help for individuals making $56,000 or less, people with disabilities, taxypayers who speak limited English and people 60 years or older.

There is also AARP's Foundation Tax-Aide program. It focuses on low-to-moderate income people, with special attention to those who are more than 50 years old. An AARP membership is not required.

To find out which tax assistance provider is closest to you, click here.