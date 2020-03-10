Spectrum School cancels school over coronavirus concern

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford school has canceled class amid concerns of the coronavirus.



The school sent out an email Tuesday afternoon to parents of school.



The school says a family member of one of its students may have been exposed to COVID-19 outside of Rockford. The school says they canceled class as a precaution.



Here's the full statement the school sent to 13 WREX:

"This morning we learned that a person with a connection to a Spectrum family was notified they may have been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19. This possible exposure occurred outside of Rockford. Although this person has not been in our building, in exercising an abundance of caution we chose to suspend school today. We contacted the Winnebago County Health Department for their guidance. They are currently investigating the circumstances of this situation and will inform us on how to proceed."

