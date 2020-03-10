Rolling Green Elementary celebrating women all week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — International Women's Day has come and gone, but that's not stopping some local students from honoring women all week.

Rolling Green Elementary School is inviting special guest speakers all week long. On Tuesday, Assistant Deputy Chief Carla Redd from the Rockford Police Department read a book to the class.

Redd also answered questions about what it's like being on the force. She said it's important to encourage young girls and women to go above and beyond to achieve their goals.

"You can do anything. Open the door! 'Open the Door' is the name of our book so, with that being said, the message that was conveyed over and over again, especially for young girls, is that you can do anything that you set your mind to," said Redd.

On Friday, students get the change to meet the local author of that book, SK Stansell.