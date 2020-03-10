Rockford Rescue Mission celebrates graduates of Life Recovery Program

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Rescue Mission celebrates graduation day.

The mission honored the latest graduates of its Life Recovery Program through a Restoration Celebration. The program provides help for those who deal with the issues like chemical dependency, domestic violence or destructive relationships. The curriculum offers Bible classes, recovery training and more. The mission says each graduate now has the education, work readiness and confidence they need to take their places as stable and independent members of the community.

"This is why we do everything that we do," said Mike Hedrick, the Director of the Rockford Rescue Mission Men's Program. "This is why we sacrifice and come in and just love on these men and women and watch them grow."

Seven people graduated from the program Tuesday. For more information on the Rockford Rescue Mission's Life Recovery Program, click here.