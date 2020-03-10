River Flood Warning from WED 9:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning from WED 9:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning in effect until Sunday morning…
The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until Sunday morning.
* At 8:45 AM Tuesday the stage was 9.6 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Wednesday evening and continue
rising to 12.6 feet Thursday. The river will fall below flood
stage Sunday morning.
* Impact, At 12.5 feet, Water affects some summer cottages along the
river.
&&