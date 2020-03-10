River Flood Warning from WED 9:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning in effect until Sunday morning…

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Rock River near Joslin.

* Until Sunday morning.

* At 8:45 AM Tuesday the stage was 9.6 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Wednesday evening and continue

rising to 12.6 feet Thursday. The river will fall below flood

stage Sunday morning.

* Impact, At 12.5 feet, Water affects some summer cottages along the

river.

&&