River Flood Advisory is in effect

River Flood Advisory is in effectNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for
The Rock River at Latham Park, or from Swanson Road in Roscoe
downstream to Shorewood Park in Loves Park.
* until further notice.
* At 930 AM Tuesday the stage was 7.2 feet.
* Action stage is 8.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to just below flood stage by Saturday
morning.
* Impact…At 9.0 feet…Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.
&&