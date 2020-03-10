River Flood Advisory is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for

The Rock River at Latham Park, or from Swanson Road in Roscoe

downstream to Shorewood Park in Loves Park.

* until further notice.

* At 930 AM Tuesday the stage was 7.2 feet.

* Action stage is 8.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to just below flood stage by Saturday

morning.

* Impact…At 9.0 feet…Boathouses threatened along the river in

Machesney Park.

&&