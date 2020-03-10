River Flood Advisory from TUE 10:30 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Boone County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for

The Kishwaukee River at Belvidere, or from County Line Road

downstream to confluence with South Branch Kishwaukee River.

* until late Wednesday night.

* At 930 AM Tuesday the stage was 4.7 feet.

* Action stage is 6.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to just above 6 feet by Wednesday

afternoon.

&&