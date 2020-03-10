River Flood Advisory from TUE 10:30 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Advisory from TUE 10:30 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Boone County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for
The Kishwaukee River at Belvidere, or from County Line Road
downstream to confluence with South Branch Kishwaukee River.
* until late Wednesday night.
* At 930 AM Tuesday the stage was 4.7 feet.
* Action stage is 6.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to just above 6 feet by Wednesday
afternoon.
&&