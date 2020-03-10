Police: 15-month old baby allegedly abused by Janesville man has died

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WREX) — The Janesville Police Department says a 15-month old who was allegedly abused over the weekend has died.



Police just after midnight Saturday to a home on the 500 block of Eisenhower for a report of what police said was a "pulseless non-breathing person."



When police arrived, police say the 15-month-old child was not breathing, and the mother was administering C.P.R. Her boyfriend also was at the residence.



Officers say they learned that the child had been in the care of the mother’s boyfriend. The mother had left the residence, and upon returning found the child seriously injured.

Investigators say they determined that the injuries to the child were "non-accidental."

As a result, Steven Horan, 30, was taken into custody by police.



A press conference on the death investigation will be held Tuesday afternoon. We will provide updates as they become available.