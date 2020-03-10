More showers this week add on to impressive rain totals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a record amount of rain fell Monday, a brief break in the showers moved in Tuesday. By tonight, however, rain moves back in, with more showers arriving later this week.

Rainy Tuesday night:

Futuretrack has rain moving in after midnight, with a slight chance for snow closer to sunrise.

Wet weather holds off until midnight. A fast-moving low pressure system slides in by that point, bringing rain showers to the Stateline. The rain will mainly be light, so we avoid any heavier showers tonight. Closer to sunrise, a few snowflakes may mix in as the weather continues to cool. No accumulation is expected out of these showers. The rain winds down around sunrise, with dry weather for the rest of Wednesday.

While the weather may be dry, we won't see the sky clear out much. Look for a mainly cloudy day, with temperatures warming to near 50 degrees. Winds remain light and out of the southwest.

More rain Thursday:

Showers arrive Thursday with another weather system moves into the region.

Right on the heels of tonight's weather system, another low dives in from western Canada. This one brings a short round of rainfall Thursday afternoon. We have a better chance at heavier rain, but the showers will be brief. We could get a couple hours of rain in the late afternoon, then the weather dries up quickly Thursday evening.

Futuretrack shows rain may be slightly heavier Thursday afternoon.

Between Wednesday morning and Thursday afternoon, up to 1/2" of rain is possible. Thursday warms up further this week, with highs near 60 degrees.

Cooler, and trying to dry:

Temperatures take a fall on Friday behind Thursday's weather system. We'll go from near 60 degrees to the middle 40's for highs Friday afternoon. While the weather gets colder, we also see clear and dry weather for a day.

Saturday attempts to keep the dry weather around, but a slight chance for a few showers is possible in the morning. If anything, we may see a few flurries early Saturday before the weather dries out again. Sunday remains dry and turns a little more sunny. Both days stay in the 40's.

Next week, we are back into the 50's, but chances for rain develop Monday and Tuesday.