More businesses are popping up in the Stateline

ROSCOE (WREX) --For Jenny Sarabia Portrait owner, Jenny Sarabia Jones, photography is more than a hobby. She says it's a business with strong meaning behind it

"I lost my mother in 2013 and my grandmother in 2015. And I realized our family was really desperate for photos," said Jones.

That desperation turned into a goal of making sure no one else would go through the same thing she did.

Jones isn't the only one who 's developed her passion into a career.

The Stateline Chamber of Commerce says it is seeing an increase of business owners creating their own business and joining the chamber.

"I think people are opening businesses in the area and they are seeing they want to connect more with their community," said Stateline Chamber of Commerce President John Broda.

More than 50 businesses joined the chamber in 2019.

"This year alone since the beginning of 2020 from January to today,we have 25 new members," said Broda.

The chamber attributes the growth to its push to get more businesses to sign up and a strong local economy.

While there are nationwide fears over coronavirus driving down the stock market, the chamber says those fears aren't impacting the small businesses here.

"Everybody needs growth. Seeing new businesses, vital businesses gives the community places to shop locally," said Director of Member Engagement Branda LaBuy.

Businesses that join the chamber get more exposure to potential customers,

The chamber says that leads to more local shoppers and more money staying in the Stateline

