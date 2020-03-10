Local stores running low on cleaning supplies due to coronavirus

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — The run on cleaning supplies due to Coronavirus hit the stateline over the weekend according to local stores.

Sullivan's in Winnebago says they are sold out of hand sanitizer and are nearly sold out of disinfectant wipes.

Store manager Ryan Kessler says the store's most recent shipment didn't bring more of either item.

"We've contacted our suppliers, they've said it could be our next truck or the next truck after that," Kessler said. "They aren't giving us any answers, so we're kind of stuck where we're at.

Kessler did say that the store still has plenty of anti-bacterial soap available.