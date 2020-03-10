Indian Creek’s perfect season ends at Supers

DEKALB (WREX) — Indian Creek's 35-0 record was no match for Aurora Christian's fast start, as the Timberwolves' season came to a close with a 70-43 loss in the 1-A NIU Super-Sectional.

Indian Creek struggled to make shots early, and Aurora Christian's defense was relentless, forcing several turnovers and turning some of those into layups. The T-Wolves trailed by 20 at halftime and came out with some life in the 3rd quarter, but were never able to put much of a dent into the deficit.