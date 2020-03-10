 Skip to Content

Indian Creek’s perfect season ends at Supers

11:04 pm

DEKALB (WREX) — Indian Creek's 35-0 record was no match for Aurora Christian's fast start, as the Timberwolves' season came to a close with a 70-43 loss in the 1-A NIU Super-Sectional.

Indian Creek struggled to make shots early, and Aurora Christian's defense was relentless, forcing several turnovers and turning some of those into layups. The T-Wolves trailed by 20 at halftime and came out with some life in the 3rd quarter, but were never able to put much of a dent into the deficit.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

