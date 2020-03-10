FNN Performance of the Week nominees

This past week featured plenty of great performances on basketball courts around the area. Here are this week's candidates for Friday Night Nets Boys Performance of the Week.

It's time to unveil our new Friday Night Nets Boys Performance of the Week poll. Boys only this week as the girls season is all wrapped up. Get your votes in over the next 48 hours! — Derek Bayne (@DBayneSports) March 10, 2020

Anthony Espensen scored 20 points in a Belvidere North playoff win over Freeport last week. He had a strong all-around season for the Blue Thunder, a team that made a lot of strides as the season progressed. East's Pashens Harris scored 19 points in a playoff win over rival Auburn last week. Points were hard to come by in that game, and Harris scored some big baskets in the 2nd half to help put the game away. Boylan's Anthony Brown is our next nominee. He scored 24 points in a Regional championship game win over Woodstock North, propelling his team into Sectionals this week. Hononegah's Owen Hart is our final nominee after hitting the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift his team to a Regional championship. It was his only basket of the game, but the sophomore came up in the clutch when his team called on him.

Voting is open until 4 p.m. Thursday. We'll announce the winners on 13 News at 6 p.m. Thursday. Get your votes in, spread the word and send any stats or nominations throughout the week to sports@wrex.com.