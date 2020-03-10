City of Beloit named finalist for ‘Strongest Town’ contest

BELOIT (WREX) — The City of Beloit has been named one of the 16 finalists for the annual "Strongest Town" contest!



The contest is a bracket-based competition designed to spotlight communities from around the world that are building enduring financial resilience at the local level and actively embodying the Strong Towns approach to economic growth and development.



Nominations were accepted in February and sixteen finalists were chosen. The cities include a mix of rural, suburban and urban communities as well as three different countries.



Nominees completed questionnaires, which will be published as part of the first round of voting. Nominators from the towns that advance to the subsequent rounds will be given a series of interactive challenges, ending with just one community claiming the title of 2020’s Strongest Town.



Strong Towns is a national media organization whose mission is to advocate for a model of development that allows America's cities, towns and neighborhoods to grow financially strong and resilient.



Voting for the first round ends on Thursday, Mar. 12 at Noon. CLICK HERE to vote for Beloit.