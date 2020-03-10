 Skip to Content

City Council approves Oregon Coliseum renovations

OREGON (WREX) — The city of Oregon will make some changes to the Oregon Coliseum.

City council unanimously approved renovations Tuesday night to the historic building.

The plan calls for installing an art exhibit and an audio-visual recording studio. The hope is to draw more tourists to the coliseum.

Some residents wanted the decision left up to voters since the building is funded by taxpayers.

The coliseum sits on the corner of N. 4th Street and Franklin St.

