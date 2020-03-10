Break in unsettled pattern leads to sunny Tuesday afternoon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The rain simply didn't want to stop on Monday, leading to a new daily record for March 9th. Over an inch fell in Rockford, but drier and much sunnier conditions are ahead in the short term.

Brief break in clouds and rain:

Tuesday morning keeps the cloud cover around, but clearing skies are going to lead to plenty of sunshine later in the afternoon. Despite the passage of a cold front, highs are going to be similar to what they were on Monday, with most areas topping out at near 50°.

Morning clouds Tuesday give way to sunshine for the afternoon.

A system currently located over the Nebraska Panhandle Tuesday morning is going to increase cloud cover after sunset. A southeasterly breeze overnight is going to not only pull in more clouds, but more moisture. Another round of rain looks likely overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Rain tapers midweek:

While Wednesday morning may start with a few rain showers, midweek looks mostly dry. Rain moves south by daybreak, but cloudy skies remain firmly in place. Model guidance suggests generally less than a half an inch through Wednesday, with most areas receiving even less than that.

Rain is forecast to be much lighter through early Wednesday morning.

Rain chances return by Thursday afternoon, as highs climb to near 60°. It looks as though rain chances hold off until later on Thursday, with rain wrapping up by Friday. River levels remain elevated thanks to Monday's rainfall, so continue to stay up-to-date to the forecast.

River levels are likely to remain elevated through the week thanks to Monday's rainfall.

Cooling down to start the weekend:

A wild swing in temperatures is ahead for the next five days. We go from well above average by Thursday to slightly below average by Saturday.

Highs by Saturday fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s, which is slightly below average. If you are planning on attending any various St. Patrick's Day festivities this upcoming weekend, just make sure you're prepared for a chill. A small chance for a few rain showers or even snow showers are possible, but the timing on that is still somewhat uncertain.