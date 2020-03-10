Beloit Health System educates community on COVID-19

BELOIT (WREX) -- Beloit Health System says it is making sure that people do not panic about coronavirus.

The health group hosted a community education forum at Beloit Memorial Hospital addressing the coronavirus.

BHS says people have concerns about how to take care of their families if the outbreak were to hit the Stateline, and what will be done if there is no vaccine.

One doctor has a few tips.

"Stay calm, wash your hands as many times as possible, keep your families safe," said Dr. Vijaya Somaraju. "If there is a concern, contact your healthcare professionals."

BHS says it will continue its educational campaign along with making sure it has all of the supplies and tools needed to fight the virus.