COVID-19 confirmed in McHenry, Kane counties as total number of cases rises to 19 in Illinois

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — Governor JB Pritzker says eight additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Illinois, bringing the total number of cases up to 19.



Gov. Pritzker made the announcement during his daily press briefings regarding COVID-19.



For the first time, two cases are outside of Cook County.



The cases include a Kane County woman in her 60s and a McHenry County teen, neither of whom had a history of travel to an affected area and no connection to a known case of COVID-19. Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts.



“As we anticipated, the number of cases in Illinois is increasing and now includes the first cases outside of Chicago and Cook County,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The State of Illinois continues to take action to reduce spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and we again want to encourage people to start thinking and preparing now in the event they are not able to go to work, if schools are closed, if public transportation is not available, and how else their lives will be disrupted by this outbreak.”

In addition to the cases in Kane and McHenry counties, new cases include individuals in:

Cook County:

• 70s – male

• 60s – female

• 40s – female

• 40s – male

Chicago:

• 40s – male

• 40s – male

Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of these individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. These most recent cases are in isolation and are doing well.