Trump says he’s considering a substantial payroll tax cut, other measures to boost economy amid coronavirus outbreak

President Donald Trump said Monday that he is looking at a possible payroll tax cut, along with other measures, to help American workers and boost the economy, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump, speaking at the White House hours after the markets suffered their worst tumble since 2008, said he will be meeting with congressional Republicans on Tuesday and also will be looking at measures to help hourly wage earners.

Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the administration's response, said 5 million test kits are being distributed.