Strong Neighborhoods house to provide foundation for Rockford families in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Almost half of the people living in Rockford struggle to keep up with the cost of living, according to a new report from the United Way of Rock River Valley. A new partnership within a Strong Neighborhoods house hopes to help give families effected change that.

Everyone is welcome at the Strong Neighborhoods house at 908 8th Avenue in Rockford. Inside the house, people will find a new team hoping to help Rockford's working poor and those living in poverty.

"In the City of Rockford when you add the people that live in poverty and who are also in the ALICE level you're up to 45 percent," says Paul Logli, United Way of Rock River Valley president and CEO.

Most of the people affected are living within a category called "ALICE."

"ALICE is an acronym for a family that is described as asset limited, income constrained, employed," says Logli.

The United Way of Rock River Valley says it's now tackling this by working with Carpenter's Place.

"We work on employment, we work on housing, we provide furnishings, and clothing, and diapers, and all those necessities," says Shan Johnson, Carpenter's Place director of family services.

Three employees from Carpenter's Place work inside the Strong Neighborhoods house.

"Bringing resources like Carpenter's Place, bringing resources like the United Way Strong Neighborhood house into this neighborhood is returning assets and resources to the neighborhood," says Logli.

Family care representatives from Carpenter's Place say being in the Strong Neighborhoods house has allowed them a more accessible, open and family friendly atmosphere for those in need with children. They say it provides a little more comfort when asking for assistance.

"Being able to be in a home that has a kitchen and a living room and a place for kids to play has been absolutely beneficial to our program," says Johnson.

As they welcome people into the home, United Way and Carpenter's Place hope the new partnership with lead to stronger foundations for Rockford's most vulnerable families.

Carpenter's Place's family services work on a referral basis. People in need of these resources can reach out to Carpenter's Place at (815) 964-4105, or United Way of Rock River Valley at (815) 968-5400.