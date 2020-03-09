Soggy weather doesn’t dry up for long this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday's soaking rain dries up overnight, but further chances for soggy weather won't be far behind. We may get at least a couple more rounds before the week is over.

Futuretrack has the rain down a drizzle after midnight, then dry conditions by sunrise Tuesday.

Today's rain wraps up a little after midnight. The showers remain mainly light, but occasional pockets of heavier rain may pop up briefly early this evening. Once the rain leaves, the weather remains breezy and cloudy, with temperatures in the middle 30's.

Tuesday clears out to sunny, with calmer winds. Temperatures stay around 50 degrees for a high, which is a little above average.

Futuretrack shows more light rainfall for us Tuesday night, with snow to the north.

The break in the rain won't last long. Late Tuesday night, a quick-moving weather system zips in to bring more showers to the Stateline. For now, we are on the warm end of this system, so we should see light rain showers into early Wednesday morning. Not far down the road, however, snow showers are possible within southern Wisconsin. Watch out for a little slush as you head northward. The rain should wrap up by sunrise Wednesday. We'll stay dry the rest of the day with highs in the low 50's.

More rain is possible later on Thursday with yet another weather system zipping past us. This next system may boost our temperatures briefly. Highs may reach 60 degrees by the afternoon.

Dry weather kicks back in again Friday, but temperatures drop instead of warming under the sunny sky. As colder air floods in, high temperatures fall to the middle 40's instead of staying near 60 degrees.

The weather remains cooler this weekend with temperatures staying in the 40's. This breaks the weekend trend of having 60 degree weather on Sunday. A slight chance of flurries is possible Saturday.

Early next week, the spring showers may be back. Rain is possible on Monday, and could be mixed with snow at times. Temperatures attempt to warm back into the 50's early next week.