Rockford lawmaker’s bill looks to protect sexual assault survivors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — A Rockford lawmaker has created a new bill to help protect survivors of sexual assault.



Sen. Steve Stadelman (D), of the 34th District, introduced Senate Bill 3617, which would make a civil no contact order permanent if an individual is criminally convicted of sexual assault.



Under current law, sexual assault survivors must see their alleged assailants in court every 2 years to renew their no contact orders.

Sen. Steve Stadleman

“Survivors of sexual assault have to live day in and day out with the trauma caused by assault,” Stadelman said. “The least we can do to help them, is not to force them to relive their trauma every 2 years.”

Stadelman's office says the legislation is an initiative in the City of Rockford.

“If an individual believes that it’s in the best interest of their safety to extend an order of no contact against their criminally convicted perpetrator, they should have the right to do so,” Stadelman said. “People should have the right to feel safe in their daily lives without having to endlessly go to court.”

Senate Bill 3617 awaits a Senate committee assignment.