RMTD offering free rides to voters on Election Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Mass Transit District is wanting to make sure your voice is heard on Illinois Primary Election Day.



RMTD announced on Monday it will be offering free rides to any Fixed Route or Paratransit rider who uses public transportation to get to the polls on Tuesday, Mar. 17.



Voting hours in our service area are from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. RMTD and Rockford Paratransit will be offering free rides from 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. These hours allow for riders to get to their polling place at any time throughout the day and also allows for any late voters to still get home safely.

“In the last few elections, more and more transit properties throughout the country have been offering free rides to polling places,” states RMTD Executive Director, Michael Stubbe. “RMTD recognizes that getting to a polling location may not be easy for some in our community. Because of this, RMTD wants to minimize whatever transportation barriers that may exist and encourage everyone to get out and exercise their right to vote.”

Fixed route riders need only to self-identify to the driver that they are either coming or going to their polling place for the free ride.



Paratransit riders need to tell the dispatcher that they are scheduling a ride to their polling place to vote and give the address just as they do when scheduling any other ride. Return trips are also free for Paratransit riders as long as the pick-up location is their polling place. Paratransit riders must follow the scheduling policy and schedule their rides by 5:00 p.m. the day before, Monday, Mar. 16.



The free rides will only be available on Mar. 17 and does not apply to early voters.