River Flood Watch from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Green County
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Flood Watch for
the Sugar River At Brodhead.
* From Tuesday morning to Thursday evening.
* At 7:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 3.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
* Flooding is possible.
* Forecast…Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow morning.
River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.
(Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages
– Flood full observed …for 1 pm…
Location stage stage stage/time Tue Wed Thu Fri
Brodhead 5.0 4.5 3.46 7 am 3/09 5.1 5.4 5.0 4.3
– Highest 24 hour change
– observed in river stage
– stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage
– the last latest observed forecast in
– 7 days stage next 7 days
Brodhead 3.56 4 am 3/08 -0.01 5.40 1 pm 3/11
