River Flood Watch from THU 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a
* Flood Watch for
The Rock River near Joslin
* Until Saturday evening.
* At 9:45 AM Monday the stage was 9.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is possible.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Thursday morning…and continue
rising to 12.3 feet Friday morning. Fall below flood stage
Saturday evening.
* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination
with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence
in the river reaching flood stage.
