River Flood Watch from THU 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a

* Flood Watch for

The Rock River near Joslin

* Until Saturday evening.

* At 9:45 AM Monday the stage was 9.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is possible.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Thursday morning…and continue

rising to 12.3 feet Friday morning. Fall below flood stage

Saturday evening.

* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination

with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence

in the river reaching flood stage.

&&