Pizza delivery driver robbed in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police is investigating after a pizza delivery driver is robbed in Rockford.



Police say the incident happened in the 4200 block of Beach St. just before noon Sunday.



The victim told police two people approached the driver as they walked up to the house. One of the suspects took a gun out and demanded money.



Police say two pizzas were stolen, but did not say if anything else was taken.



Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police or Crime Stoppers.