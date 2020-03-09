Ogle, Stephenson County Sheriffs join lawsuit against IL AG over TRUST Act

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two local sheriffs are among four in the state suing the Illinois attorney general over the TRUST Act.

The TRUST Act, signed into law by former governor Bruce Rauner in 2017, was supposed to protect immigrants, but the lawsuit says the law oversteps.

Keeping the public safe is the job of the sheriffs of Ogle, Stephenson, McHenry, and Kankakee Counties, but the sheriffs say they are having a tough time doing their jobs.

"We cannot operate using two opposing systems at the same time and keep our community safe," Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle says.

Those two systems are the TRUST Act and U.S. Immigration laws set by Congress.

"The TRUST Act prohibits state and local law enforcement from arresting or detaining a person based on their immigration or citizen status, or based on a request from the federal government called an immigration detainer," Rebecca Glenberg, a senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Illinois, explains.

According to the lawsuit, those detainers issued by federal immigration officials require sheriffs to maintain custody of undocumented aliens for up to 48 hours. The TRUST Act says law enforcement should not hold immigrants for federal authorities.

"Under the Illinois TRUST Act, we must choose between Washington D.C. and Springfield as to whom to obey," Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders says.

But Glenberg says that's not accurate.

"Courts have held over and over again that there is no requirement for local law enforcement to comply with an immigration detainer," Glenberg says. "The detainer is simply a request."

Glenberg says a majority of immigrants detained are not a threat to the community.

"It's our experience that violent criminals are not the main people who are disadvantaged when state and local law enforcement cooperates with ICE," Glenberg says.

Three out of the four sheriffs in the lawsuit have been sued for TRUST Act violations. Most recently Sheriff VanVickle and Sheriff Snyders were sued last year.

"The TRUST Act makes us unable to give clear instructions to our deputies and correctional staff on how to handle certain situations," Sheriff VanVickle says. "It should surprise no one that the result has been a flurry of lawsuits."

While the sheriffs say they are fighting the lawsuits, they are also fighting the state to get rid of the TRUST Act.

Locally, we reached out to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office for comment on this story. We were told the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office does not hold illegal immigrants on detainers, but does hold them on judicial warrants.

We also reached out to the Illinois Attorney General's Office, but it did not return our calls for comment on the lawsuit.

To read our copy of the sheriffs' lawsuit click here.