Local peewee hockey team wins Illinois State Title

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A local group of hockey players took home the state title over the weekend. Rockford Hockey Club's PeeWee AA team won the 2020 Tier II 12U AA Illinois State Championship for the first time in the club's history.

The team defeated the Northwest Chargers 6-2. The team split regular season games when facing off against the Chargers.

The team finished the season 43-13-2 and was at the top of the state rankings all season long. The team is ranked third in the United States.

“We're so proud of this team," said Coach Oak hewer in a news release. "They've continued to develop in so many ways all season long. Their confidence and unwavering commitment to one another was on full display in the championship game."

Players for the team are: Hajime Bui, Dominic Butera, Connor Edwards, Alek Eriksen, Ashton Hewer, Caleb Hoffman, Brady Jacobson, Macgregor King, Adam Marshall, Landin Phillips, Zachary Pinkston, Arik Provenzano, Cole Tuminaro and Ethan Walters.

Coach Oak hewer is assisted by Coaches Eric Brown and Kyle Harris.