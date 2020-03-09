Local healthcare facilities team up to create community opioid prescribing standard

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As Winnebago County continues to fight the opioid epidemic, local healthcare facilities team up to reduce opioid use disorder in the area.

The groups created a community opioid prescribing standard. The standard has different guidelines the systems will follow when prescribing and dispensing opioids, unless special circumstances are justified. Those guidelines are:

All prescriptions for opioids will be checked through the Illinois Prescription Monitoring Program and documented in the patient's healthcare record.

Prescriptions will be limited to three days from the emergency department outpatient surgery centers withini hospitals and in ambulatory surgery centers as well as in urgent/immediate care settings.

Primary care providers (PCPs), specialist pain management providers, or the managing physician will be responsible for pain management beyond the initial three days in communication with the initial prescriber as appropriate.

Primary Care Providers will follow CDC guidelines for prescribing opioids for chronic pain or prescribing opioids beyond the initial three days.

"The importance of us all getting together is to make sure there's a standard for the community so that patients don't feel that they can go from one hospital to another to try to get medications or go from one medical group or specialty group to another to get medications," said Winnebago County Board of Health President Allen Williams.

Local groups involved include OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Mercyhealth, SwedishAmerican, Oak Street Health, Aunt Martha's Health and Wellness, the University of Illinois Chicago Medicine Rockford and Crusader Community Health. This is being done in cooperation with the Winnebago County Health Department.

Health officials say you can help save a life by properly disposing medications that are no longer needed and getting trained on how to give Naloxone/Narcan.