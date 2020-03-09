Janesville man arrested after child found with life-threatening injuries

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — A Janesville man faces charges after police say he seriously injured the 15-month-old child of his girlfriend.

Steven M. Horan, 30, faces a possible charge of physical abuse to a child causing great bodily harm.

Police arrived at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday to a home on the 500 block of Eisenhower for a report of what police said was a "pulseless non-breathing person."

When they arrived, police say the 15-month-old child was not breathing, and the mother was administering C.P.R. Her boyfriend also was at the residence.

The child was transported to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a Janesville police news release.

Officers say they learned that the child had been in the care of the mother’s boyfriend. The mother had left the residence, and upon returning found the child seriously injured.

Investigators say they determined that the injuries to the child were "non-accidental."

The child has been transferred to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford for continued treatment.