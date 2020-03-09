 Skip to Content

Highway 20, Route 2 construction resumes next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Construction work on U.S. 20 and Illinois Route 2 will resume March 16, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Cloverleaf interchange

The existing cloverleaf interchange will be completed as a diamond interchange with new signal installations at the ramp intersections with IL Route 2. The overpass carrying U.S. 20 over Route 2 will be removed and replaced.

The $24 million project is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 30, 2020.

Diamond interchange

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

