Freeport cheerleading team hosts fundraiser to cheer at Disney World

FREEPORT (WREX) — People at Logans Bar and Grill saw a few new workers on Sunday.

Cheerleaders from Pierce Athletics worked at the restaurant so they can cheer on one of the biggest stages, Disney World.

The team helped wait and clean tables as they raise money for their trip.

Pierce Athletics cheers competitively and earned an invitation to compete Dinsey's D2 Summit.

The team's coach, Angela Pierce, says she's excited for her team to represent the region.

"Some places don't know what there is in our area," Pierce said. "We got kids coming in from all of the other small towns that are all kinda coming together and building these teams and the program."

The team's next fundraiser is on March 25 at Manny's.