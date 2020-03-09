Financial experts say now is the time to invest

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Your stomach may have dropped when the stock market plunged more than 2,000 points on Monday.

"Obviously your 401(k) value would drop, that could create a lot of fear," said Andrew Stewart from Lucas Group Financial Advisors.

But as local financial advisor Andrew Stewart says now isn't the time to be fearful.

He says it's actually the time to invest more money in the stock market because prices are down significantly

"So you are buying more shares of mutual funds, stocks, so when the stock prices actually start going up, you are getting more of an increase in value than what you would have if you bought it at a higher rate," said Stewart

He adds this happens often in the market and if you have been preparing with a financial planner correctly, he long term affect of the drop shouldn't impact you much.

But the stock market isn't the only investment you could make.

There's also an opporuntity for those looking to refinance their home or buy one.

"We are looking at interest rates falling at such a steady and steep decline that it certainly presents an opportunity for them," said Rockford Area Association of Realtors CEO Conor Brown.

"It also brings in a lot of buyers into the market that are looking at it from the stand point of now that they can afford a little more house, than what they could have just a couple months ago," said Brown.

Stewart adds if you are looking to retire soon and have not created a plan with a financial advisor, now is a great time to do it.