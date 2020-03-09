Durbin, Duckworth release statement following state of emergency declaration

WASHINGTON (WREX) — Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin have released a statement after Gov. JB Pritzker declared a state of emergency in response to new cases of coronavirus.



"This is a commonsense, proactive measure to ensure the health and safety of Illinoisans. We commend Governor Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, and health care workers throughout Illinois who are on the front lines of this public health challenge. We will continue to keep in close contact with the public health agencies at the federal level and monitor this very carefully. We will also do everything we can at the federal level to secure resources and funding to combat the spread of this virus." Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth

The governor made the declaration after announcing an additional four cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of Illinois cases up to 11.

Two of the cases, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 70s, are both family members to the sixth case, a woman in her 50s who acquired the virus on a cruise ship and is an employee at Jacqueline B. Vaughn Occupational High School.

The third new case is a woman in her 50s from California who traveled to Illinois.

The fourth most recent case is a woman in her 70s who returned earlier this month from an Egyptian cruise. All four of these new cases are in isolation and in good condition.